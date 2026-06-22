Top legislator visits exhibition booths at National Press Festival 2026

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the 20th National Press Awards Ceremony. Photo: VNA



During his visits to booths arranged by media organisations, including Communist Review, Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency, and Dai bieu Nhan dan (People's representative) Newspaper, the top legislator spent time exploring displays showcasing the 101-year journey of Vietnam’s revolutionary press, learning about multi-platform journalistic products, converged newsroom models, and new technologies applied in journalism operations.



NA Chairman Man praised the thorough preparations and impressive presentations of media organisations at the event.



The festival was considered a major celebration for journalists nationwide and formed part of activities marking the 101st anniversary of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – 2026).





NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man visits the exhibition booth of Vietnam News Agency at the National Press Festival 2026 in the northern port city of Hai Phong. Photo: VNA

This year’s edition featured 87 exhibition booths. From the thematic exhibition area dedicated to 101 years of Vietnam’s revolutionary press to large-scale booths of leading media agencies and displays from regional journalist associations and local press organisations, the event created a vivid panorama reflecting the strong evolution of revolutionary journalism alongside trends in digital transformation and technological innovation.



Alongside the exhibitions, the National Press Forum featured 11 working sessions that delivered practical and substantive discussions. Topics included the restructuring of media organisations, sustainable the economics of journalism and approaches to improving policy communication at local level. These sessions provided new perspectives and valuable lessons for journalists in the digital era.



Beyond professional activities, the festival also featured side events that strengthened solidarity within the profession and reinforced pride and dedication among journalists, often described as frontline contributors in the ideological and cultural sphere.



At the festival, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) received three top prizes, including one for an outstanding exhibition booth and two others for its outstanding journalistic products in the digital media category./.