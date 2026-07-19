Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man presents gifts to war invalids at the Long Dat Center for the Rehabilitation of War Invalids and Meritorious People in Hai Son hamlet, Long Hai commune, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on July 19 reaffirmed the Party and State’s enduring commitment to caring for people who rendered service to the nation, stressing that gratitude must be translated into concrete policies and practical support to ensure they enjoy living standards equal to or higher than the average in their communities.



The remarks were made during the top legislator’s visit to the Long Dat nursing centre for war invalids and revolution contributors in Long Hai commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2026).



Meeting seriously wounded and sick soldiers from 15 provinces and cities, Chairman Man extended his warm regards and best wishes to the revolution contributors as well as the centre’s staff.



Briefing them on the country’s socio-economic situation, he said that despite global and regional uncertainties, Vietnam recorded encouraging results in the first half of 2026, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 8.18% and state budget revenue estimated at 1.6 quadrillion VND (60.8 billion USD), up 17.4% year-on-year. Ho Chi Minh City also maintained strong momentum, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) rising 8.55% and state budget revenue exceeding 500 trillion VND, equivalent to 61.9% of the annual target.



Noting that Vietnam currently has more than 9.2 million people recognised for meritorious service to the revolution, including over 1.2 million martyrs, nearly 140,000 Heroic Mothers, and more than 600,000 wounded and sick soldiers, Chairman Man stressed that caring for these beneficiaries has always been regarded as a focal political task, reflecting the nation’s enduring tradition of gratitude towards those who contributed to national independence and reunification.



Amendments and supplements to the ordinance on preferential treatment for revolution contributors have expanded beneficiary groups while increasing allowances and benefits for war invalids, sick soldiers and relatives of martyrs, with the aim to ensure that they enjoy living standards on par with, or higher than, the average level in their places of residence.



He added that the home affairs sector, in coordination with ministries, sectors and localities, has accelerated the settlement of outstanding policy issues concerning revolution contributors nationwide.



Particular emphasis, he said, has been placed on the nationwide 500-day campaign to intensify the search for, recovery and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers, demonstrating the determination to fulfil the long-cherished wishes of martyrs’ families.



During the first six months of the year, authorities recovered 1,255 sets of martyrs’ remains and collected DNA samples from 12,127 unidentified graves. The Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies are working closely to expedite identification efforts.



The top legislator urged local Party committees and authorities to continue improving policies and promptly addressing the legitimate interests of war invalids, sick soldiers, martyrs’ families and other revolution contributors.



He also called for increased construction and renovation of houses of gratitude, the provision of savings books, job creation programmes for policy beneficiaries, free medical examinations and medicines, treatment support, assistive devices such as wheelchairs and hearing aids, and expanded health insurance coverage for eligible beneficiaries.



The NA leader requested greater efforts to search for and identify martyrs’ remains and to preserve martyrs’ cemeteries as places that educate younger generations about the country’s revolutionary traditions.



Earlier the same day, Chairman Man visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers Tran Thi Luong, 93, whose husband and son were both martyrs, and Tran Thi Trinh, 98, whose only son laid down his life for the nation, in Tam Long ward.



He also offered incense and flowers at the Long Dien – Dat Do Martyrs’ Cemetery and paid tribute to heroine-martyr Vo Thi Sau at her memorial site in Dat Do commune./.