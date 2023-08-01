Top legislator to attend AIPA-44, visit Indonesia, Iran

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) and make official visits to Indonesia and Iran from August 4 to 10.



According to a statement released on July 31 by the NA's Committee for External Affairs, the activities are made at the invitations of Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and AIPA President Puan Maharani; and Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf./.