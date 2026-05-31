Top leader’s visit boosts Vietnam – Singapore ties, ASEAN’s global standing: experts

Professor Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy talks to the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam’s visit to Singapore from May 29 to 31 has not only provided fresh momentum for bilateral relations but also helped ensure that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains a strong, united and indispensable actor on the international stage, experts have said.



This assessment was shared by Professor Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Dr. Mohamed Effendy B Abdul Hamid, a senior lecturer in Southeast Asian studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS), in separate interviews granted to the Vietnam News Agency.



Against the backdrop of growing geopolitical uncertainties, countries today face not only the challenge of pursuing development, but also of strengthening resilience in the face ofcomplex regional and global developments. This reality requires nations to deepen cooperation and embrace the concept of strategic cohesion, Khuong said.



According to the scholar, strategic cohesion rests on three key pillars.



First, Vietnam and Singapore share a common vision for the region and the future. The two countries hold largely similar views on relations with major powers, including China and the US, as well as on building a prosperous and dynamic Southeast Asia and Asia more broadly. Both place particular emphasis on international law, maritime security, international trade and foreign investment, providing a strong basis for shared thinking.



Second, they possess significant complementary strengths. Vietnam offers abundant resources, strong growth momentum and considerable development potential while Singapore has emerged as a model of successful development. Their partnership therefore has the capacity to generate substantial values.



Third, both are committed to deepening cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including maritime and aviation connectivity, human resources development, energy reserves, and national security. Such ties will help facilitate greater regional integration and lay the groundwork for a more unified Southeast Asian economy by 2050, with Vietnam and Singapore playing a leading role.



Looking ahead to 2045, when Vietnam aims to become a developed economy, the two countries are expected to be linked by one of the world's most advanced strategic partnerships, the professor noted, describing this as a distinctive feature of General Secretary and President Lam’s visit.



To ensure security, stability and sustainable development, ASEAN must reinforce its role as an anchor of stability amid an increasingly volatile global environment, Mohamed Effendy B Abdul Hamid said.



According to the expert, the Vietnamese leader’s visit to Singapore has contributed to that objective by opening up a new chapter in bilateral cooperation that extends beyond traditional trade discussions and reflects the need for more extensive strategic coordination in addressing common challenges.



By aligning their efforts more closely, Vietnam and Singapore are not only safeguarding their respective national interests but also helping to ensure that ASEAN remains a strong, united and indispensable force in global affairs, he added./.