Top leader sends condolences over devastating earthquakes in Venezuela

Venezuelan rescue forces search for people missing and trapped under rubble. Photo: VNA

Following the devastating earthquakes that caused severe losses of life and property in Venezuela, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam on June 25 sent a message of condolence to Acting President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez, the Government and people of Venezuela.



Two consecutive earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24, leaving at least 164 people dead and causing extensive damage to buildings near the capital, where residents and emergency services are hastening efforts to locate thousands of missing people.



Speaking on national television on June 25, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said at least 164 people lost their lives and more than 970 were injured. She noted that La Guaira state, north of Caracas, is among the hardest-hit areas.



The leader added professional teams coordinated by the United Nations are en route to Venezuela to support search and rescue operations. The Venezuelan government will also establish a reconstruction fund with an initial allocation of 200 million USD to support recovery efforts./.