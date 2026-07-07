Top leader receives newly accredited ambassadors from Portugal, Iran, Mongolia, the US, Myanmar

General Secretary and State President To Lam, US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks McNamara, and delegates. Photo: VNA

Receiving Portuguese Ambassador Joaquim Alberto De Sousa Moreira De Lemos, the first resident ambassador of Portugal to Vietnam, General Secretary and State President Lam affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to developing relations with Portugal, describing the country as an important partner within the European Union (EU).He welcomed the positive progress in bilateral ties, particularly in trade and investment, people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities.With 510 years of contacts between the two countries, he proposed that the two sides increase exchanges of delegations, especially at the high level, effectively implement the deputy foreign minister-level political consultation mechanism and the outcomes of the recent visit to Vietnam by Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs. He also welcomed the two countries' agreement in principle to elevate bilateral ties to a higher level.The leader asked the ambassador to convey his invitation to Portuguese President Antonio Jose Seguro to pay an official visit to Vietnam at an appropriate time.He called on both countries to make full use of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), with the aim of raising two-way trade to 1 billion USD. He also urged Portugal to encourage the remaining EU member states to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), support the early removal of the European Commission's "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese seafood exports, and expand cooperation in areas, such as the maritime economy, shipping, digital technology, pharmaceuticals and energy.The Party and State leader proposed strengthening cooperation in culture, sports, people-to-people exchanges and local partnerships, while asking Portugal to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living there.He also called on Portugal to support closer cooperation between Vietnam and both the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) and the EU, and continue joining the EU in supporting respect for international law at sea, backing the stance of Vietnam and ASEAN on the East Sea, the maintenance of peace, stability, security and freedom of navigation, and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).The Portuguese ambassador pledged to work to promote cooperation in trade, investment, high technology, transport, renewable energy and other emerging areas.He thanked Vietnam for supporting Portugal's successful bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and expressed his hope that the two countries would continue coordinating closely at international forums.Welcoming Iranian Ambassador Akbar Ghasemi Ali Abadi, General Secretary and State President Lam affirmed that Vietnam consistently values and seeks to strengthen its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Iran.The leader welcomed the recent peace memorandum reached between the US and Iran, expressing his hope that the two countries will soon conclude a lasting and sustainable agreement that will completely end the conflict and bring long-term peace to the Iranian people. He affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to contribute, within its capabilities, to supporting that objective.He suggested that the ambassador work closely with Vietnamese agencies to advance cooperation in four priority areas - enhancing political trust, promoting economic cooperation, making science and technology a new breakthrough in bilateral relations, and strengthening cooperation in culture, education, training and tourism.For his part, the Iranian ambassador stressed that Iran attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam and proposed three major priorities to promote cooperation between Iran and Vietnam across politics, diplomacy, the economy and defence.Welcoming the ambassador's proposals, the Vietnamese leader requested the two countries' foreign ministries and embassies to work closely together to implement the cooperation priorities outlined by Vietnam alongside the ambassador's initiatives, with a view to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.Welcoming Mongolian Ambassador Ganbaatar Hulan, the leader showed his delight at the increasingly substantive development of bilateral ties, noting that the long-standing friendship between the two countries, built and fostered by President Ho Chi Minh and generations of the two countries' leaders, has continued to flourish. He expressed Vietnam's appreciation for Mongolia's support during Vietnam's struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its nation-building efforts.He reaffirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to relations with Mongolia and is ready to work with the country to further develop the Comprehensive Partnership in a practical, effective and long-term manner, in line with the orientations set by the two countries' senior leaders.He said he hopes the ambassador will help strengthen bilateral cooperation through Party, Government and parliamentary channels, while expanding collaboration in diplomacy, defence, security, justice and legal affairs, trade, investment, culture, education, tourism, local partnerships and people-to-people exchanges.The leader proposed holding the 20th meeting of the Vietnam–Mongolia Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Scientific-Technical Cooperation in Mongolia at an early date and requested the Mongolian side to facilitate Vietnamese businesses investing in the country.On the occasion, General Secretary and State President Lam extended his best wishes to Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, other senior leaders and the Mongolian people on the 105th National Day and the traditional Naadam Festival, including the first-ever celebration of World Horse Day in Mongolia.Hulan affirmed that Mongolia regards Vietnam as its "third neighbour" and one of its most important comprehensive partners in Southeast Asia.She pledged to work tirelessly to strengthen bilateral Comprehensive Partnership.In his meeting with US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks, General Secretary and State President Lam extended his congratulations to President Donald Trump and the American people on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of Independence Day of the US.The Vietnamese leader affirmed that Vietnam regards the US as one of its leading strategic partners and wishes to work closely with the US to effectively implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development on the basis of respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political systems, equality and mutual benefit, and for the interests of the two peoples as well as peace, stability, cooperation and development.Noting the positive development of bilateral relations, particularly since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the leader said the two countries still have much work to do to make their cooperation more substantive and effective.He proposed maintaining exchanges at all levels, making full use of existing dialogue mechanisms, and concluding negotiations and signing the Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair and Balanced Trade (ART) at an early date, thereby strengthening economic, trade and investment cooperation as a key pillar of bilateral ties.He also called for expanded cooperation in science and technology, innovation, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, education and training, healthcare, energy and people-to-people exchanges.Wicks said the US values its relationship with Vietnam and supports a strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous Vietnam.She pledged to work closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, localities and partners to effectively implement high-level agreements and expand cooperation in areas of shared interest.The ambassador praised Vietnam's socio-economic achievements and growing international standing, and said the orientations outlined by General Secretary and State President Lam would serve as an important basis for her work in Vietnam.She also affirmed the US's continued commitment to cooperation in addressing war legacy issues, including dioxin remediation, unexploded ordnance clearance, support for persons with disabilities, and efforts to search for and identify Vietnamese martyrs, while pledging close coordination at regional and international forums, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.Meeting Myanmar Ambassador Wai Linn, the Vietnamese Party and State leader said that Vietnam attaches great importance to its Comprehensive Partnership with Myanmar.As neighbouring ASEAN member states, Vietnam hopes to see a peaceful, stable and prosperous Myanmar, he said, adding that Vietnam will continue working with ASEAN to encourage Myanmar to take appropriate steps in the new context, helping its people return to normal life and reintegrate into the regional bloc.He called on Myanmar to coordinate with Vietnam in advancing regional cooperation mechanisms, particularly in the Mekong sub-region, including the Mekong Summit to be hosted by Vietnam in 2026.Linn thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for sending rescue teams and humanitarian assistance to help Myanmar recover from the devastating earthquake in March 2025.The ambassador affirmed that Myanmar highly values its traditional friendship with Vietnam and expressed hope for stronger cooperation in agriculture, telecommunications, electric vehicles, tourism and other promising sectors.He pledged to make every effort to promote practical and effective bilateral cooperation and conveyed an invitation from President Min Aung Hlaing to General Secretary and State President Lam to visit Myanmar at a mutually convenient time./.