Top leader offers incense at Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery

General Secretary and State President To Lam long with a central delegation, pays tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs at Hill 82 Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tay Ninh Province. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

Also attending were Politburo members: Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission; Le Minh Tri, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Internal Affairs; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army; and Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and former Party and State leaders; among others.Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the delegates observed a moment of silence in tribute to fallen heroes who fought and sacrificed for the nation’s independence and freedom.