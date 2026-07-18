Top leader meets former officials of Central Highlands Steering Committee

General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers remarks. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

In 2002, the Politburo of the ninth tenure decided to establish the steering committee. In line with the Party’s and State's policy of streamlining and restructuring the political system to improve efficiency, it ceased operations in 2017.During its 15 years of operation, the committee fulfilled its assigned functions and responsibilities, serving as an effective advisory body by proposing solutions to pressing issues and recommending policies to promote livelihoods and improve the life quality for locals. Its activities also helped strengthen the great national solidarity, maintain political stability, reinforce national defence and security, and preserve the cultural identities of Central Highlands ethnic groups, excellently accomplishing the mission entrusted by the Party, State, and people.Addressing the gathering, the top leader said that before 2016, the overarching policy for the Central Highlands had been "stability for development". From 2016 onward, based on a comprehensive assessment of the region's national defence, security, and socio-economic situation, the committee advised the Party and State to adopt the approach of "development for stability."He noted that this strategic shift provided an important foundation for renewing development thinking, attracting more foreign investment, and accelerating socio-economic projects in the Central Highlands. As a result, the region has undergone rapid transformation, with an expanding economy and steadily improving living standards, particularly for ethnic minority communities.General Secretary and President Lam stressed that although the committee operated for only 15 years, its contributions to the development and stability of the Central Highlands and surrounding areas were significant, important, and a source of great pride.On behalf of the Party and State leadership, he expressed his profound gratitude to the committee's former heads, deputy heads, full-time members, and part-time members for their dedication and wisdom in leading its work. He also commended former officials, civil servants, public employees, and staff members of the committee's standing body for their commitment, perseverance in working at the grassroots level, and outstanding fulfillment of the tasks entrusted to them by the Party and State.He expressed his hope that drawing on their prestige and experience, the former officials will continue contributing ideas to local Party committees and administrations while serving as a bridge connecting the Party and State with ethnic communities in the Central Highlands./.