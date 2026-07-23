Top leader hails sacrifices, contributions of generations to national development

Members of the Party Central Committee pay homage to fallen heroes at the Martyrs' Memorial on Bac Son street. Photo: VNA

In a letter on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026), the top leader said every piece of land in Vietnam is steeped in the sweat, blood, will and enduring aspirations of generations who devoted their youth, personal happiness, health and lives to the independence of the Fatherland, the freedom of the people, the noble ideals of the Party and the enduring future of the nation.He stressed that, over nearly a century under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, generations of Vietnamese people had endured imprisonments, bombs, hardships and sacrifices to overcome the most severe challenges in the country’s history. Some returned with lifelong injuries, while others remained on battlefields, in mountains, forests, rivers, the sea or the earth, with their final resting places still unidentified.Regardless of where they lie, the fallen have become part of the nation’s mountains and rivers, serving as guiding stars on the path towards national independence, socialism and the aspiration for a prosperous and happy Vietnam. The strongest and most enduring foundation stones in building the stronghold of the Vietnamese revolution lay in the groundwork for the nation’s achievements, potential, stature and international prestige today, he wrote.The Party and State leader affirmed that the sacrifices and contributions of past generations had enriched the nation’s history and forged the character, mettle and strength of the Vietnamese people. The names, spirit, courage and reputation of martyrs will live forever with the nation, in the hearts of the people and throughout the country’s development journey.He underlined that invalids, sick soldiers, families of martyrs and those who rendered services to the nation are an inseparable part of the nation. He described gratitude as a longstanding moral tradition, a political responsibility and a matter of honour for every Vietnamese citizen.The most meaningful way to commemorate those who sacrificed and contributed to the country is to safeguard the achievements of the revolution and continue building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam advancing towards socialism, General Secretary and President Lam wrote.He took this occasion to applaud officials, soldiers, veterans, experts, scientists, historical witnesses, agencies, localities and people nationwide who are working around the clock to search for, collect and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.The Party General Secretary and President described the “500-day-and-night campaign to step up the search, collection and identification of martyrs’ remains” as a peacetime mission to find those who made peace possible, and a continuation of the Vietnamese tradition of “drinking water, remembering its source”.He expressed his appreciation for the sense of responsibility, dedication, and initial results achieved by the forces involved in the campaign, urging them to maintain their determination, confidence, and sense of responsibility, overcome difficulties, and bring more martyrs to their native lands, comrades and native places.He called on Party committees, authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, businesses, and people nationwide to turn gratitude into practical support, particularly through vocational training, job creation and sustainable income generation for war invalids, martyrs’ families and people with meritorious services to the nation.The top leader hopes that officials, soldiers, forces and people involved in the 500-day-and-night campaign will remain united, overcome all difficulties and successfully fulfil their mission./.