Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the conference. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu also attended the event, which was chaired by Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu also attended the event, which was chaired by Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang.

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam commended the force for its steadfast loyalty to the Party and people, saying that it has served as a model in carrying out the 14th National Party Congress's resolution and the Party's strategic guidelines, and turned directives into concrete action.

He pointed to continued headway in strategic advisory work, a striking drop in crime, and positive results in fighting food safety violations and fraud. The force also remains central to the country's digital transformation drive. A one-year review of the new political system model showed that the force has taken on five new responsibilities, improving how public services are delivered.

For the second half, he directed the force to safeguard national security under the Party's renewed thinking, broaden the scope of security protection, build up operational muscle, and keep national security intact. He also called for a bigger push to build a society that is disciplined, safe, civilised, harmonious, and development-minded.

The top leader stressed that the force must cement its pioneering role in following the Politburo’s Resolution 57, which aims for breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation. He also urged the force to keep working to become "the most disciplined, most loyal, and closest to the people" while accelerating modernisation to meet emerging demands.

He congratulated the officials newly appointed by the Politburo to the commission's Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, voicing confidence that they would fulfil their duties and, together with the committee, successfully steer the realisation of the Resolution of the 8th Party Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation, contributing to the success of the 14th National Party Congress's resolution.

A representative of the Ministry of Public Security delivered a mid-year report reviewing first-half performance and outlining tasks of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the remainder of the year. Separate reports on national security protection and social safety and order were also presented./.