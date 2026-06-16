He paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, an outstanding journalist and founder of Vietnam’s revolutionary press, as well as generations of journalists who dedicated and sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom and the development of the country’s press sector.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates at the meeting. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President Lam stressed that Vietnam is entering a new development phase marked by great opportunities but also higher demands, making the role of the revolutionary press more important than ever.



He said the press must maintain political steadfastness, improve the quality of information, stay connected to real life, report the truth, address pressing issues and act responsibly toward the Party, the State and the people.



He underscored the need for the press to help strengthen public trust and safeguard the Party’s ideological foundation.



Media organisations, he said, should continue improving communications on Party guidelines and State policies and laws while actively combating false and hostile information based on evidence, sound arguments, professional credibility and calm, objective reporting rather than slogans alone.



Official media products should help readers and audiences better understand what is right and what serves the common good, thereby fostering trust and encouraging collective action, he said.



Emphasising that the press must remain firmly grounded in reality, uphold the truth and take the interests of the people as the starting point for all its activities, the Party and State leader called on journalists to spend more time at the grassroots level, focusing on issues affecting people, businesses and localities.



He encouraged the press to identify obstacles in policy implementation, highlight effective models and innovative practices, and defend those who act with integrity and dedication to the public interest.