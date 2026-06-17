Top leader calls for stronger Vietnam War Veterans’ Association at national congress

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates pose for a group photo. Photo: VNA

The top leader made the statement while addressing the opening session of the 8th National Congress of the VWVA in Hanoi on June 17.He praised the VWVA’s achievements over the past term, noting that the association made great efforts to overcome challenges and continue to affirm its position as a reputable socio-political organisation, an active member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), and a trusted source of support for the Party, the State, and the people.However, General Secretary and President Lam noted that the association still faces certain challenges, including uneven performance among some local chapters, slow digital transformation and the need for more effective ways to attract younger former servicemen.As the country is entering a new development era with great aspirations and ambitious goals, he urged the association to renew its operations, improve organisational quality, and adapt to the two-tier local administration model, thereby meeting the requirements of modern social governance and safeguarding the Fatherland early and from afar.He asked the congress to discuss ways for developing the VWVA into a comprehensively strong association and a truly trustworthy socio-political force of the Party, State, and people. VWVA chapters must stay steadfast in the Party's goals and ideals while upholding the vitues of "Uncle Ho's soldiers". Each of its member must be a bright example of loyalty to the Fatherland, Party, and people.The VWVA should also enhance substantive coordination with the association of former public security officers to help firmly maintain political security, social order and public safety at the grassroots level, contributing to national safeguarding, he went on.The General Secretary and President asked the VWVA to pay due attention to improving the material and spiritual well-being, and better protect the rights and legitimate interests of veterans and former military personnel. He also encouraged them to contribute to economic development, poverty reduction, entrepreneurship promotion and community activities, promoting war veterans as a valuable resource for national development.He stressed that digital transformation should become a key breakthrough for the association, helping improve management, communications and the effectiveness of its activities.The leader also requested the association to work more closely with youth organisations, schools, military units and local authorities to promote patriotism, national pride, revolutionary ideals, and civic responsibility among young people. Meanwhile, authorities at all levels were told to create favourable conditions for the VWVA to operate, fine-tune relevant institutional frameworks, and ensure timely benefits delivered to war veterans and former military personnel.The Party, the State, and the people always respect, trust, and place high expectations on the association, he stated, expressing his belief that with its glorious tradition, strong mettle, solidarity, exemplary spirit, and commitment to innovation, the VWVA will continue to develop and successfully fulfil its assigned tasks, joining the entire Party, people, and armed forces in successfully implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to the association in recognition of its great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.The congress brought together 456 delegates representing more than 3 million war veterans nationwide.Under the theme of promoting the traditions of loyalty, solidarity, exemplary conduct and innovation, the event is tasked with reviewing the association’s performance over the past term and setting priorities for the next five years./.