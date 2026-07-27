Top leader calls for stronger Party leadership over inspection work to combat corruption

General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers a keynote address. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

After listening to reports and opinions, the top leader commended the Government Inspectorate's Party Committee, leadership and the entire sector for overcoming difficulties, actively implementing the new organisational model and successfully handling a heavy workload to achieve positive results.He noted that inspection activities have uncovered numerous shortcomings in mechanisms, policies, management and implementation while recommending revisions to Party regulations, as well as policies and laws. These efforts have helped improve the institutional framework, enhance the effectiveness of Party leadership and State management, and unlock resources for national development.The achievements, he said, mark a significant shift from viewing inspections solely as a tool to detect violations to recognising them as an important mechanism for improving institutions and strengthening national governance.The General Secretary and President stressed that reforms of inspection work must be aligned with broader efforts to renew the Party's leadership methodology, perfect the socialist rule-of-law State, streamline the State apparatus, ensure the smooth operation of the two-tier local administration model, promote the decentralisation and delegation of authority, and improve national governance.He said the inspection sector must operate in a centralised, unified and efficient manner while remaining closely connected with grassroots realities, strengthening control over the exercise of power, maintaining discipline, protecting the people, and serving development.Highlighting six guiding viewpoints for the sector, General Secretary and President Lam noted that first, the Party's direct and comprehensive leadership, respect for the Constitution and law, and strict control of power must be ensured. Inspection activities must be conducted within their functions, authority and in line with legal procedures, and remain objective, impartial and accountable. Power decentralisation must be accompanied by accountability, inspection and supervision.Second, inspection work must place national interests, the people's interests, discipline and development at the forefront. It should contribute to building a clean State apparatus, improving governance, ensuring the efficient use of resources and creating a transparent environment for development. Besides, it must handle corruption, wastefulness and misconduct, and protecting officials who act properly and dare to innovate for the common good.Third, the work should shift towards prevention, early warning and risk control from an early stage and from the grassroots level, focusing on high-risk sectors, localities and management areas, along with issues of public concern.Fourth, post-inspection implementation results and governance improvement should become the key yardstick of effectiveness. All inspection recommendations must clearly define tasks, responsible individuals, authority, deadlines and expected outcomes.Fifth, the apparatus and authority of the inspection sector must be aligned with the political system and the two-tier local administration model, ensuring a lean, concentrated, professional, unified and efficient structure that remains close to the grassroots.Sixth, the sector must build a contingent of inspectors who are honest, courageous, professional and modern while strengthening internal power control so that the inspection system serves as a model of integrity, discipline and public service responsibility.