Party General Secretary and State President To Lam reviews the guard of honour at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the artillery-missile force on June 29. Photo: VNA



General Secretary and State President Lam praised the force's outstanding achievements, stressing that Vietnam's rapid and sustainable development requires a strong national defence, with the artillery-missile force serving as a key pillar of combat power.



He urged the Artillery-Missile Command to develop a force that is strong in political, ideological and organisational foundations, with absolute loyalty to the Party, the nation and the people, thorough understanding of the Party's military and defence guidelines and directives on safeguarding the Fatherland and building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern army.



The leader asked the force to ensure steadfastness in political foundations, discipline, technological capability, military art, and troop welfare, while building a clean, strong Party organisation, exemplary units, strict discipline and strong internal solidarity.



The Party and State leader also urged the force to refine its organisational structure, enhance strategic advisory capacity and strengthen the artillery-missile posture within the all-people national defence. He stressed that streamlining must result in greater strength, mobility, precision and effectiveness, while modernisation must encompass personnel, organisation, command, training, logistics, technology and combat methods, not merely new weapons.



He asked the command to proactively advise the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence on force planning, strategic deployment, organisational structure and combat plans, ensuring the force remains compact, modern, mobile, sustainable and suited to Vietnam's conditions.



General Secretary and State President Lam also called for stronger innovation in training, education, exercises and combat readiness, emphasising that training must prepare troops to fight and win under the most difficult circumstances.



He stressed the importance of mastering science and technology, digital transformation, weapons modernisation, logistics, technical support and the defence industry, while enhancing maintenance, repair, software, ammunition and other key technologies. He also urged strict management of weapons, equipment and military secrets to ensure safety and efficiency.



According to the leader, officers and soldiers must possess strong political mettle, professional expertise, strict discipline, technological thinking, an innovative mindset and the ability to adapt quickly while mastering modern equipment, data, procedures and themselves.



He further called for promoting the noble qualities of "Uncle Ho's Soldiers", improving the well-being of troops.



The force was also urged to continue mass mobilisation, gratitude programmes and support for local political systems, helping strengthen the people-based defence posture. A strong firepower force, he said, must be built on a solid foundation of public trust.



Expressing confidence in the force's heroic tradition, the Party and State leader affirmed the determination to build a modern artillery-missile Force capable of protecting the Fatherland from an early stage and from afar through technological mastery and modern combat capabilities.



He also called on the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, central agencies, localities, military services, academies, research institutes and defence enterprises to continue supporting the artillery-missile force in fulfilling its missions.



Delivering the commemorative address, Major General Nguyen Hong Phong, Commander of the Artillery-Missile Command, recalled that the force was established on June 29, 1946, with the formation of the Capital Artillery Detachment comprising three artillery platoons. The date later became the traditional day of the Vietnam People's Army's Artillery-Missile Force.



Responding to new defence requirements, the Ministry of National Defence established the Artillery-Missile Command in August 2025, marking an important strategic milestone in military restructuring, he stated.



The commander affirmed that today's officers and soldiers remain committed to building a "streamlined, compact and strong" force capable of successfully fulfilling all assigned tasks and contributing to national defence in the new era.



On the occasion, Party General Secretary and State President Lam presented the First-Class Fatherland Protection Order to the Artillery-Missile Force Command in recognition of its outstanding achievements in training, combat readiness, force building and national defence./.