Top leader asks for building stronger, more modern people's police force

General Secretary and State President To Lam reviews the People's Public Security Honor Guard. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

The leader made the request while attending a gathering held in Hanoi on July 18 to mark the 64th anniversary of the People's Police force's traditional day (July 20, 1962–2026).He highlighted the country's recent socio-economic achievements, recognising the significant contributions by the People's Public Security force, particularly the People's Police, senior police leaders over different periods and the Association of Former People's Public Security Officers through grassroots movements safeguarding national security.General Secretary and State President Lam praised generations of public security officers for their dedication and expressed confidence that retired officers will continue contributing their experience and expertise to the country's revolutionary cause.He noted that the 14th National Party Congress, for the first time, underscored the role of former public security officers in promoting patriotism, revolutionary heroism and the traditions of the revolutionary public security force among younger generations.To help achieve the country's strategic development goals, he urged the People's Public Security force, particularly the People's Police, to continue serving as the core force in building a disciplined, safe, civilised and harmonious society.He called for stronger action against all forms of crime, the development of drug-free communes and wards, with the longer-term goal of creating communities free of crime and social evils, while maintaining the target of reducing crimes affecting social order by 10%.He stressed the need to advance modern social governance by shifting from traditional social management to governance and social development, with data as the foundation, digital technology as the key tool and people at the centre.He called for building a revolutionary, professional, elite and modern People's Police force that is "most disciplined, most loyal and closest to the people." Officers, he said, should possess strong political resolve, integrity, legal expertise, professional excellence, digital capabilities, innovative thinking and readiness to sacrifice for public safety and people's well-being.He also urged greater attention to improving officers' working conditions and living standards while encouraging former police leaders and officers to continue contributing to building a disciplined, safe and developed society.Expressing confidence in the force's future, General Secretary and State President Lam said the People's Public Security and People's Police will continue leading by example in implementing the Party's policies, while retired police officers would remain role models in their communities, helping strengthen national unity and mobilise resources for national development and defence.Speaking at the event, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang affirmed that the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security and the People's Police will fully implement the Party chief's directions.He reiterated priorities for the coming period, including intensifying the fight against crime, expanding drug-free communes and wards, strengthening modern social governance through digital technology and data-driven management, and building a revolutionary, professional, elite and modern People's Police force that is "most disciplined, most loyal and closest to the people."On the occasion, the minister expressed gratitude to generations of People's Police officers for their dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and safety./.