Top leader askes for building modern army based on science, technology

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs the meeting. Photo: VNA

Commending the commission’s performance in the first six months of 2026, the top leader noted that its Standing Board and Party Committees within the army's Party Organisation have maintained unity, discipline and innovation in leadership methods, correctly identified key priorities and implemented comprehensive and effective solutions.In the first six months of 2026, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence have provided sound strategic advice to the Party and State on military and defence matters, maintained the strategic initiative, and prevented any passive or unexpected situations. Efforts to build a politically strong army have continued alongside comprehensive Party and political work and strict implementation of the Party's resolutions and regulations.The military accelerated organisational restructuring, improved training quality, combat readiness and force building, while intensifying research and mastery of strategically important technologies, strengthened cybersecurity, information security and data protection, stepping up Party building and rectification efforts, and fostering international integration and defence diplomacy.Regarding tasks for the second half of the year, General Secretary and State President Lam urged the Central Military Commission, Party Committees and commanders at all levels of the military to deeply grasp the principle that safeguarding the nation from an early stage and from afar must begin with the ability to identify risks early, forecast developments accurately and act proactively.He stressed the need to maintain the army’s core role in firmly defending the nation under all circumstances, improve strategic research and forecasting, proactively identify traditional and non-traditional security threats, including cyber threats, and further enhance training, combat readiness and management of airspace, maritime areas, borders, inland territories and cyberspace. It is a must to firmly safeguard national independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and national interests while elevating international integration and defence diplomacy to build strategic trust and prevent strategic surprises, he stated.He urged faster application of artificial intelligence, big data and simulation technologies, alongside continued research, development and mastery of dual-use technologies serving defence and military purposes.The leader called for innovation in ideological work towards perception management, while continuing to implement the Party's regulations on protecting the Party’s ideological foundation and strengthening political and ideological work.He also requested continued efforts to build a clean, strong, exemplary and comprehensive Party organisation of the army; strengthen mass mobilisation, military welfare and support for military families; and improve the leadership capacity of grassroots Party organisations.The military was tasked with effectively implementing the project on field operations and mass mobilisation by the Vietnam People's Army and militia forces in the new context, promoting the movement on building a strong and modern all-people national defence, and leading the implementation of the “500-day campaign” to search for, repatriate and identify fallen soldiers’ remains.Finally, General Secretary and State President Lam called for strengthening the all-people national defence posture in conjunction with the people’s security posture, effectively responding to non-traditional security challenges and carrying out disaster relief and rescue operations both at home and abroad./.