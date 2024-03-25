Tien Giang urged to prioritise sustainable growth, address climate challenges

PM Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of Tien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang to achieve harmonious development in the fields of socio-economy, culture and environment while ensuring national defence and security.

At a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on March 24, PM Chinh said, with unique potential and competitive advantages, Tien Giang is well-positioned to develop its industries, trade and services, acting as one of the key growth poles in the Mekong Delta.

He asked the province to effectively carry out the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution and the Party’s policies and guidelines on orientations to the region's socio-economic development, national defence-security; the State's policies and laws, the Government and PM’s directions and Resolution adopted by the provincial Party Congress.

Tien Giang must pursue faster and more sustainable development, relying on sci-tech, green transition, sharing and circular economy, and e-commerce, he said, adding that it must also reform administrative procedures, improve the local business environment by building a healthy, transparent and united administrative system.

Looking ahead, the province was tasked with effectively carrying out its master planning scheme for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, with a focus on socio-economic infrastructure via foreign direct investment and public-private partnerships.

Its rankings in indices reflecting the business and investment environment must be improved, such as the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR INDEX), alongside provincial-level digital transformation and innovation rankings.

The provincial Party Organisation was assigned to pay attention to building a strong and clean Party and political system while fighting corruption, negative phenomena and wastefulness.

Vowing to deal with the province's proposals, delegates suggested that Tien Giang should focus on overcoming challenges posed by climate change, landslides, subsidence and saline intrusion.



They also advised the province to pool all resources for strategic infrastructure development, and build major industrial hubs for manufacturing and processing, agro-aquatic product processing, and strengthening connectivity between local production and supply chains with regional and global markets./.