Thua Thien-Hue receives two Nguyen dynasty artifacts
The two artifacts were bought by the Sunshine Group Joint Stock Company at an auction in Spain and donated to the province, home to the complex of royal palaces of the Nguyen Dynasty.
The mandarin hat was made by around the end of the 19th century or early 20th century, while the silk dress dates back to the 19th century.
They will be preserved at the Hue Museum of Royal Fine Arts and displayed for free-of-charge public view until the end of this year./.