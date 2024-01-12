Three foreign airlines propose new flights to Bali





Addressing a meeting with several stakeholders at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali on January 11, Uno affirmed that the ministry is making all-out efforts in 2024 for additional flights to Bali, especially before the Lunar New Year holiday.



Juneyao Airlines from China's Shanghai is scheduled to begin its regular first flight to Bali on January 20 to welcome the 2024 Lunar New Year holiday, he said.



Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines plans to increase flight frequency on the Istanbul-Bali-Istanbul route, and Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to make its first flight in April 2024 serving the Abu Dhabi-Bali-Abu Dhabi route, the minister remarked.



These flights are expected to support quality and sustainable tourism and increase flight connectivity, Uno said, adding that additional connectivity from this number of flights can reach the main quality tourism markets, namely Australia, America, Europe, and Asia.



Data from the state-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura 1 at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in 2023 show that the number of air passengers reached 21.4 million, an increase of 71% compared to the previous year. The number of flights served by the airport also increased by 56% to 136,503 in 2023./.