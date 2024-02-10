Tet gathering held for Vietnamese experts working for UN agencies

The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) hosted a meeting with Vietnamese experts working for UN agencies in New York on February 8 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) - the the biggest festival of Vietnam.



In his speech, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the mission, showed his appreciation for the contributions by Vietnamese experts to the UN’s activities in general, as well as for their companionship and cooperation with the mission in many fronts in recent times.

The diplomat emphasised that in the context of many difficulties and challenges in the world, Vietnam’s foreign affairs work, including multilateral diplomacy and international integration, continues to be a bright spot, actively contributing to increasing Vietnam's reputation and position in the international arena.



He expressed his hope that Vietnamese experts, no matter what position they hold, will also continue to well perform their role of representing Vietnamese intelligence and identity at the UN, while maintaining close connection and coordination with the mission, especially in effectively implementing UN programmes and projects, realising sustainable development goals, as well as in community and public affairs with the host country.



Vietnamese experts affirmed that they will always accompany and support the mission in completing all assigned tasks.



There are currently about 20 Vietnamese experts working for UN agencies such as the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the UN Development Program (UNDP), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Secretariat of the UN./.