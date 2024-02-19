Tet celebration held for Vietnamese in Japan

There are over 70,000 Vietnamese people in the central and southern regions as well as the Kyushu region.



Vietnamese Consul General in Fukuoka Vu Chi Mai said that events held on the occasion of the two countries’ festivals have contributed to promoting mutual understanding and strengthening cohesion between the two peoples.



Member of the Japanese House of Representatives Minoru Terada affirmed that the Japanese government and local authorities treasure their friendship with Vietnam, and hope to receive more students and skilled labourers from the Southeast Asian country.



At the festival, many traditional art performances of the two countries were held such as making Japanese mochi (a type of rice cake), calligraphy, Japanese music and drama, and Vietnamese bamboo dance./.