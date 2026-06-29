Tay Ninh releases rare pangolin back to nature

The release site is carefully selected to provide suitable ecological conditions and improve the pangolin's chances of survival in the wild. Photo: VNA

The animal was discovered on June 6 by a local resident in his family's farmland in Duong Minh Chau commune. Recognising it as a protected wild species, the man voluntarily informed authorities and handed it over for rescue.Following health checks, care and monitoring, the pangolin was confirmed be in good condition and fit for release. The release site was carefully selected to provide suitable ecological conditions and improve the animal's chances of survival in the wild.The Sunda pangolin is listed as an endangered, precious and rare forest species. It is under severe threat from illegal hunting, transportation, trade and consumption.The successful rescue and release contributes to conserving biodiversity and restoring the wild populations, while highlighting effective coordination among authorities and growing public awareness of wildlife protection.The provincial Forest Protection Sub-department urged people to promptly notify authorities or voluntarily hand over injured, illegally kept or stray wild animals for rescue in accordance with the legal regulations./.