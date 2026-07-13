Ta Xua sets sights on sustainable tourism

From October to April each year, clouds blanket the summit of Ta Xua almost every day. Photo: Tat Son/VNP



From a sea of clouds to new livelihoods



Ta Xua had already gained international attention when India’s NDTV included it among 26 must-visit global destinations for 2026, citing its largely untouched landscapes and low level of commercialisation. Its appeal lies in its cool climate, rolling seas of clouds, ancient shan tuyet tea trees and the rich cultural heritage of the Mong people.



Do Van Xiem, Chairman of the Ta Xua commune People’s Committee, said many local residents have shifted from traditional farming to running homestays, supplying agricultural products and working in tourism. In 2025, the commune welcomed around 130,000 visitors, including 3,180 international arrivals, generating an estimated 75 billion VND (2.8 million USD) in tourism revenue. In the first six months of 2026, it received about 56,000 visitors and earned roughly 54 billion VND.



The poverty rate fell from 37% in 2024 to 33.64% in 2025. In a mountainous area where the Mong community accounts for nearly 99.87% of the population, the decline highlights tourism’s growing role in improving incomes and living standards.



Managing the destination for the long term



Local authorities acknowledge that tourism infrastructure remains incomplete, pressure on land management and construction has increased rapidly, the quality of tourism workers is uneven and cultural tourism products still lack depth.



Luong Duy Doanh, Director of Fivestar Travel Co., Ltd. and head of the Northeast and Northwest Development Board under the Hanoi UNESCO Travel Club, said Ta Xua should develop in harmony with its indigenous landscape, strengthen professional promotion and attract investment selectively to avoid excessive urbanisation and concrete development.



The commune is stepping up destination promotion, developing products linked to ethnic cultural preservation, improving service quality and building a safe, friendly tourism environment. Its targets for 2026 are 120,000 visitors and 120 billion VND in tourism revenue, while also finalising a community tourism management plan and issuing a code of conduct for accommodation and tourism service providers.



Building a distinctive highland tourism brand



Ta Xua is rolling out a campaign titled “Bringing Ta Xua to the world” and aims to establish the image of “Ta Xua - a sea of clouds, majestic nature and Mong cultural identity” during the 2028-2030 period.



Experts recommend linking Ta Xua with Moc Chau, Bac Yen, Tram Tau, Van Chan, Mu Cang Chai and other trekking routes across the Northwest to extend visitors’ stays, ease environmental pressure and diversify tourism products.



According to Le Quang Tuan, from Vietnam Travel Magazine, the World Travel Awards nomination presents a major opportunity but also tests the locality’s management capacity. Rather than chasing visitor numbers or social media check-in trends, Ta Xua should focus on the quality of visitor experiences, the protection of natural resources, the preservation of cultural identity and the fair sharing of benefits among authorities, businesses and local communities in order to achieve sustainable development./.