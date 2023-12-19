Making news
Symposium talks treatment of autoimmune disorders
The event took place within the framework of the 2023 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week that kicked off the same day, bringing together leading scientists and experts in key technological domains, including semiconductor technology, precision medicine, green transportation infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.
This symposium focused on discussing the application and development of precision immunotherapy in the treatment of autoimmune disorders, one of the most complex diseases that pose many common challenges to the world.
It aimed to promote knowledge exchange and dialogue to bring hope to patients around the world, particularly in Vietnam.
By establishing a platform for multidisciplinary collaboration, experts from various fields including immunology, genetics, bioinformatics, pharmacology, and clinical practice came together to share insights, discuss challenges, and highlight groundbreaking advancements in the treatment of autoimmune disorders.
Statistics reveal that Vietnam has experienced an increase in the number of people with autoimmune disorders after COVID-19, creating a burden for patients themselves as well as for the society.
Like other developing countries, Vietnam is struggling to shrink the gap between patients’ demand and treatment products, as biological drugs or targeted ones are currently unavailable or too expensive in Vietnam, making them difficult to access for the majority, heard the symposium./.