Supermarkets expand promotion of OCOP, Vietnamese products

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

Through July 22, Co.op Mart is hosting the "Vietnam Festival – 34 colours of pride", showcasing thousands of OCOP products and regional specialties. Customers spending at least 400,000 VND (15.3 USD) can receive lucky scratch cards for a chance to win shopping vouchers, household goods and other prizes.The retailer is also offering discounts of up to 35% on fashion products while partnering with manufacturers to keep prices affordable, according to Nguyen Thi Kim Dung, Director of Co.op Mart Ha Dong.Other major supermarket chains have also rolled out extensive promotions. GO! is discounting essential consumer goods, including fresh produce, dairy products and frozen foods. Lotte Mart is offering price cuts of up to 50% on selected groceries and household products. Meanwhile, MM Mega Market and WinMart are providing discounts on fresh food, fruits, vegetables, beverages and confectionery.Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said Vietnam Grand Sale 2026 integrates traditional retail with e-commerce, helping consumers access quality products at preferential prices.He said the campaign is expected to stimulate domestic consumption, boost retail sales, support economic growth, promote Vietnamese brands and encourage consumers to prioritise locally made products while attracting international visitors via shopping events./.