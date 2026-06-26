Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches two new routes to Chengdu

Illustrative photo: VNA

As the first airline to operate scheduled nonstop flights between Phu Quoc and Chengdu, SPA is also introducing launch offers of up to 20% off fares, complimentary Sun World Hon Thom Cable Car tickets, and exclusive privileges across the integrated Sun Group ecosystem.



Expanding access to Southwest China



The launch of the two Chengdu routes marks another milestone in Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ expansion across China, one of Vietnam’s most important international source markets.



The Phu Quoc - Chengdu route will commence on July 16, operating three round trips per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights are scheduled to depart Phu Quoc International Airport at 16:25, arriving at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport at 21:05 (local time). The return flight departs Chengdu at 22:05 (local time) and lands in Phu Quoc at 00:50. As the first scheduled nonstop service linking the two destinations, the new route cuts travel time to under four hours, providing a faster and more convenient option for travellers in both directions.



From August 12, SPA will also launch Ho Chi Minh City – Chengdu services, operating four round trips per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights will depart Tan Son Nhat International Airport at 16:35, arriving in Chengdu at 21:05 (local time). Return services leave Chengdu at 22:05 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 01:00. The new route adds another full-service travel option between Vietnam’s largest commercial hub and Southwest China.



China has been identified as one of Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ strategic international markets. Launching two Chengdu routes simultaneously reinforces the airline’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Vietnam’s largest inbound tourism market while enhancing connectivity between key tourism and economic centres in both countries.



Home to more than 21 million residents, Chengdu is the economic, commercial and transportation hub of Southwest China and one of the country’s fastest-growing outbound travel markets. The city is globally recognised as the home of the giant panda, while its renowned Sichuan cuisine, Sichuan Opera and rich cultural heritage continue to attract travellers from around the world.



One ticket, a world of Sun Group privileges



To celebrate the launch, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is offering up to 20% off fares on both new routes for bookings made between June 26 and July 26. Travellers booking early on the Phu Quoc – Chengdu route can also enjoy promotional fares starting from 2,408,000 VND (approximately 91.56 USD) one way during the inaugural period.



Beyond discounted fares, passengers will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits across the Sun Group ecosystem. Travellers flying from Chengdu to Phu Quoc will receive complimentary tickets for the Sun World Hon Thom Cable Car, while also enjoying discounts of up to 30% on selected accommodation, dining, spa and entertainment services across the island.



Every journey with SPA is also connected to Sun Signature, Sun Group’s integrated loyalty programme. In partnership with NCB and Visa, members can earn reward points from every flight and redeem them across more than 1,600 touchpoints throughout the ecosystem from air tickets and hotel stays to theme parks and everyday lifestyle services, all through a single membership card with global payment capabilities.



“Resort in the Sky" - a five-star journey from the ground up



At Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the travel experience begins long before take-off. In Phu Quoc, passengers can complete hotel check-in at participating Sun Group properties before relaxing at the Sun Executive Lounge, where a carefully curated atmosphere combines the airline’s signature fragrance with premium refreshments, including Vietnamese and European cuisine, Eric Kayser pastries, TWG teas and specialty coffee. In Ho Chi Minh City, Chengdu and other departure points, passengers have access to a network of international-standard partner lounges.



The experience continues onboard with SPA’s signature "Resort in the Sky" concept. Passengers enjoy thoughtfully designed cabins featuring the airline’s signature La Festa fragrance, comfortable leather seats, wireless inflight entertainment and freshly prepared hot meals. From handcrafted Eric Kayser bakery selections to menus tailored to each route, every detail has been designed to deliver a refined and consistent experience across all cabin classes.



Looking ahead, Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to further expand its China network with future services to major cities including Beijing and Shanghai. Strengthening connectivity with one of the world’s largest outbound tourism markets forms a key part of the airline’s "Rise to the World" strategy for 2026–2027, while also laying the groundwork for its next phase of growth with the introduction of Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft./.