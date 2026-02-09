Strategic decisions open new era of nation’s rise: Ambassador

Ambassador Trinh Duc Hai (third from right) and other delegates attending the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai, who was one of the 1,586 official delegates to the 14th National Party Congress held in Hanoi in January, stated that the decisions adopted by the Congress hold foundational significance and will have long-term impacts amid regional and global changes.



In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Paris, the diplomat noted that as the world is witnessing unprecedented changes unseen in the 80 years since the end of World War II in 1945, the decisions adopted by the 14th National Party Congress demonstrate sharp strategic mindset, harmoniously combining the inheritance of core values with pioneering and forward-looking breakthroughs.



Recalling Party General Secretary To Lam’s assessment at the international press conference on January 23, Hai affirmed that the 14th National Party Congress was a “milestone” in the 96-year history of the Communist Party of Vietnam, embodying a high spirit of solidarity and consensus and reflecting the will, resolve, development aspirations, and cultural depth of the Party and the people in the new development era.



Nguyen Duc Hai (L), Chairman of the National Border Committee under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to France for the 2025-2028 tenure by President Luong Cuong on January 16, 2026. Photo: VNA

Notably, the congress adopted five major groups of decisions of foundational and long-term significance. Central among them is the development orientation for the 2026–2030 period, which calls for strong renewal in both mindset and action, strategic breakthroughs, and the creation of a new development ecosystem. Development is seen as a means to ensure stability, and stability as a driver of development, with improving the living standards and happiness of the people as the overarching goal. Priority is given to building a synchronised institutional framework for rapid and sustainable development, with political institutions playing a decisive role and economic institutions at the core.



The congress also set out a new growth model focused on enhancing productivity, quality, efficiency, added value, and competitiveness of the national economy. Science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation were identified as key drivers, underpinning the development of data-driven, digital, green, and circular economy, alongside digital, green, energy, and structural transitions and improvements in human resource quality. These efforts aim to form strong growth poles, key economic regions, modern urban centres, and new-generation special economic zones of regional and global standing.



On foreign affairs, key decisions closely link strengthening national defence and security with proactive diplomacy, helping build an all-people national defence posture and ensuring early and proactive protection of the nation. The congress reaffirmed Vietnam’s independent and self-reliant foreign policy of peace, cooperation, and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and proactive contributions to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world.



In the new era, Vietnam’s diplomacy is being advanced in line with the country’s historical and cultural stature and international standing, with the aim of safeguarding national interests on the basis of international law, the UN Charter, equality, and mutual benefit. Vietnam remains committed to being a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community.



The congress also reaffirmed the principle that “the people are the foundation,” placing the people at the centre of the Doi moi (renewal) policy, national construction and defence. All Party and State policies must stem from the legitimate demands and interests of the people, with human rights, citizens’ rights, happiness, and satisfaction serving as the benchmark for development.



Human and cultural development were identified as the spiritual foundation and key drivers of rapid and sustainable development. The congress underscored building a modern education system, improving healthcare, reforming social governance, and ensuring social security, welfare, safety, and stability, particularly for policy beneficiaries and vulnerable groups.



According to the diplomat, with these decision, the 14th National Party Congress not only set out the strategic direction for the immediate period but also established a sustainable development framework for decades to come, enabling Vietnam to confidently enter a new era of development in an increasingly volatile world./.