President Luong Cuong meets with relatives of President of the State Council Vo Chi Cong. Photo: VNA

Briefing the former leaders on the country’s major achievements over the past year and the success of the 14th National Party Congress, President Cuong said the Congress had set out orientations and policies for national development in the coming years, motivating the entire Party, people and armed forces to work toward fulfilling the two centenary goals and ushering the country into a new era of prosperous, civilised and affluent development.He enquired after the two former Presidents and expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude for their significant contributions to the Party’s and the nation’s revolutionary cause. He hoped that they would apply their wisdom and valuable experience to contribute more to national construction and development in the new era.For their part, the former Presidents expressed their delight at the country’s major achievements over the past year, voicing their confidence that following the success of the 14th National Party Congress, Vietnam will enter a new era of rapid and sustainable development with even greater achievements. They also shared responsible opinions, reflecting their deep commitment to the cause of national construction and defence.On this occasion, President Cuong presented Tet gifts to the two former leaders and sent his best wishes for health, happiness, and success to them and their families, wishing them a joyful and warm Tet celebration.The same day, President Cuong offered incense in commemoration of late Party General Secretaries Le Duan and Nguyen Van Linh, steadfast communists and outstanding disciples of President Ho Chi Minh. Over 60 years of revolutionary activity, including 26 consecutive years as First Secretary and General Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Le Duan made significant contributions to the cause of national liberation and reunification, and the building of socialism, helping Vietnam advance its national development. Meanwhile, Nguyen Van Linh stood out as a resolute and creative Party leader, embodying the spirit of daring to think, daring to act, and daring to take responsibility before the Party and the people.Paying tribute to President of the State Council Vo Chi Cong, President Cuong expressed his profound gratitude for the late leader’s outstanding contributions to the nation’s struggle for liberation and to the cause of national construction and defence.At the home of late State President Le Duc Anh, President Cuong offered incense to honour the late leader's major contributions to the nation’s struggle for liberation and reunification, as well as to the cause of national construction and defence. With his strategic vision, Le Duc Anh played a key role in the country’s renovation and development, expanding foreign relations, and enhancing the nation’s position in the international arena.President Cuong asked about the daily lives, studies, and work of the families of the late Party and State leaders. He wished them health, happiness, and success, encouraging them to carry on family traditions and past accomplishments while contributing as much as they can to the nation and its people./.