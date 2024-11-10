State President Luong Cuong meets with Vietnamese community in Chile

State President Luong Cuong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam visited and talked with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Chile on November 9 evening (local time), as part of their official visit to the Latin American country.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Viet Cuong reported to the President that the Vietnamese community in Chile, though not large, has always promoted the spirit of solidarity. Most of them reside in the southern regions of Chile while a smaller number live in the capital of Santiago and in northern areas.

He pledged to well carry out foreign affairs, enhance cooperation in national defence, economy and trade, while building a united representative agency, contributing to the development of the Vietnam-Chile friendship and cooperative relations.



The State President commended and highly appreciated the efforts and achievements of the embassy as well as the overseas Vietnamese community in implementing the foreign policy of the Party and State, contributing to the continued development of the Vietnam-Chile comprehensive partnership.



Talking about the situation in the home country, he affirmed that despite complicated global political and economic developments, Vietnam, under the Party's leadership, has maintained macro-economic stability, controlled inflation, ensured major balances of the economy, kept socio-politic stability and strengthened national defence-security. The country has firmly protected its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, with foreign affairs increasingly promoted and achieving many positive results.

Emphasising that the Party and State always care for and consider the overseas Vietnamese community as an inseparable part, a resource of the Vietnamese nation and an important factor contributing to strengthening cooperative and friendship relations between Vietnam and other countries, the State President requested the embassy to continue to promote its role as a bridge to promote and deepen the Vietnam-Chile relations.



He asked the embassy to continue to synchronously deploy activities of political diplomacy, economic diplomacy, cultural diplomacy and community work, with priorities being given to promoting the role of advising, accompanying and supporting the implementation of economic, trade and investment cooperation programmes and projects between the two countries.



The embassy was also requested to continue building a united, transparent and strong Party organisation and representative agency.



State President Luong Cuong said he hoped that the embassy will provide timely support for overseas Vietnamese in Chile. He expected that the Vietnamese community in Chile, despite its modest number, will always stay united, maintain close relations, keep regular contact and enthusiastically participate in activities towards the homeland./.