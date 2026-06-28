Sports Festival 2026 expected to attract 17,000 participants

Sports Festival 2026, a major multi-sport event jointly organised by the Vietnam People's Public Security Sports Association, the Lam Dong provincial People's Committee and NovaGroup, is expected to attract around 17,000 athletes and guests when it returns from July 7 to September 22 at NovaWorld Phan Thiet.

According to the organisers, this year's festival will feature around 10 sports and include a series of national and international competitions. Highlights include the National Triathlon Championships, the Master Tour 100 International Tennis Open for players aged 35 and above, the ASEAN Police Open Golf Tournament 2026, the second People's Public Security Open Golf Championship, and the "81-Year Journey for National Security" road race.

Competitions in pickleball, beach volleyball and beach tennis will also be held as part of the festival.

The event is expected to bring together professional and amateur athletes, delegates and guests from Vietnam and abroad.

Compared with its inaugural edition, Sports Festival 2026 will be expanded in both scale, with more sporting disciplines and a new format combining competitions, community activities and interactive experiences.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for August 1 and is expected to attract around 10,000 spectators, making it the centrepiece of the festival.

Tran Duc Phan, Vice President of the Vietnam People's Public Security Sports Association, said the growing popularity of outdoor activities and sports tourism has created favourable conditions for large-scale events such as Sports Festival.

Beyond competition, the programme aims to encourage regular physical exercise, improve public health and promote active lifestyles among members of the People's Public Security force and the wider community.

With its larger scale and broader international participation, Sports Festival 2026 is expected to become one of Vietnam's standout sporting events this summer while enriching community activities and supporting tourism during the peak travel season./.