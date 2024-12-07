Southernmost Ca Mau province moves to fully tap tourism potential

A tourist catches crabs when visiting a community-based tourist site in Dat Mui commune, Ngoc Hien district, Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)

The Ca Mau World Biosphere Reserve, which includes the Ca Mau National Park, the U Minh Ha National Park, and the coastal protective forests, not only offers substantial economic benefits but also provides a clean environment that can provide many attractive ecological tourism experiences for visitors.

Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Tran Hieu Hung said that the province now has over 30 ecological and community-based tourism sites with diverse tourism products, such as Ca Mau Cape national tourist area, Khai Long tourist area, Ngoc Hien Bird Sanctuary, Ca Mau city's Bird Sanctuary, and Ca Mau eco-tourism area.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Minh Luan said that by leveraging its geographic advantage as the southernmost province of the country, local authorities are actively building, positioning, and enhancing the tourism brand of Ca Mau with the slogan "Southernmost Land - Explore - Environment - Connect."

Ca Mau's tourism has witnessed significant growth this year. The number of visitors to the province is estimated to reach over 2.15 million, with total revenue projected to be around 3 trillion VND (118 billion USD), an increase of 5.9% compared to 2023.

Promoting historical, cultural tourismCa Mau's Tran Van Thoi district is home to ecological tourism sites and the national historical and cultural relic of Hon Da Bac where Vietnamese police defeated a counter-revolutionary organisation from 1981 to 1984.

Meanwhile, Vo Doi forest village relic represents a unique aspect of people's war in Ca Mau, and Nguyen Long Phi folk artist memorial site commemorates the storyteller known for humorous and optimistic folk tales related to the history of land reclamation and the lives of southern farmers.

Luan noted that the tourism route connecting Ca Mau city, U Minh Ha National Park, Hon Da Bac, the historical sites in Song Doc town, and Thi Tuong lagoon to the Ca Mau Cape is one of the main tourism routes actively exploited by many travel companies.

Nguyen The Chau, Chairman of the Tran Van Thoi District People’s Committee, said that the district is improving infrastructure to facilitate tourism development at ecological sites linked to historical and cultural relics and craft villages.

Meanwhile, Thoi Binh district boasts 14 national and provincial historical and cultural sites, as well as an intangible cultural heritage recognised at the national level - the large drum music of the Khmer people.

Tran Minh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Thoi Binh District People’s Committee, said that the district is enhancing connections between ecological tourism sites and historical and cultural relics, aiming to establish at least five tourism tours in the area by 2025, attracting approximately 50,000 visitors./.