Soaring lychee prices drive Bac Ninh’s early-season revenue past 2.6 trillion VND

Travel firms create lychee-themed tours combining orchard visits, local specialities and historical sites such as Danh Temple and Phuc Son Pagoda. Photo by courtesy/VNA

According to Nguyen The Thi, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, lychees have been sold smoothly at the highest-ever prices. Early-ripening varieties have fetched 35,000–70,000 VND per kg, while main-season lychees have been sold for 55,000–90,000 VND per kg, depending on market conditions. The premium U Trung variety reached a historic high of 300,000 VND per kg.



Based on average prices since the start of the season, the province's lychee revenue has already reached about 70.5% of the total earned in 2025, despite the harvest only recently getting underway.

As of June 8, around 47,530 tonnes of lychees had been sold, equivalent to 38% of the province's production estimate. Domestic sales hit 29,030 tonnes or 61.08%, while exports reached 18,500 tonnes.



China remained the largest importer with nearly 17,990 tonnes, followed by Canada, Japan, the US and several EU countries. Shipments to China have continued to benefit from priority customs clearance procedures.



The province expects total lychee output to reach 125,000 tonnes in 2026, equivelent to 60.9% of the 2025 figure. However, authorities forecast revenue will surpass last year's level as prices are expected to remain high throughout the harvest season.



Bac Ninh has continued to expand production under VietGAP, GlobalGAP and organic standards to improve quality and competitiveness. The province is also promoting lychee sales through e-commerce platforms, livestreaming and digital marketing while strengthening traceability and developing experiential tourism linked to its renowned lychee orchards.



Provincial authorities said they will continue to diversify export markets beyond China, targeting the EU, North America, Japan and the Republic of Korea while enhancing product quality and promoting digitalisation across the supply chain./.