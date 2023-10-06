Sixth meeting of Berlin ASEAN Committee opens in Germany

The event was held within the framework of Vietnam’s term of Chairmanship of the Berlin ASEAN Committee.



At the meeting, Ambassador Vu Quang Minh and other ASEAN ambassadors reviewed outstanding activities of BAC over the past time, including those celebrating the group's 55th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967-2023) such as a flag raising ceremony, festivals, cultural exchanges among ASEAN member states held by the Vietnamese Embassy, helping strengthen understanding and solidarity in the ASEAN Community.



They discussed international and regional issues of shared concern as well as BAC's major activities in the remaining months of this year. They agreed to closely coordinate to futher promote joint activities of the committee, contributing to cementing relations between ASEAN and Germany in particular and Europe in general as well as enhancing the bloc’s position and role on the international arena.



Meanwhile at the seminar, participants talked about the current world situation, risks leading to tensions and conflicts as well as measures to prevent those threats. They highlighted the role of ASEAN in regional and global architecture, saying that ASEAN is a crucial factor in guaranteeing peace, stability in the Asia - Pacific region as well as the world./.