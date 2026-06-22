Six patients given new lease on life through organ transplants from single donor

Doctors at the Hue Central Hospital perform the hospital’s 20th heart transplant case. Illustrative photo: VNA

Prior to the transplant - the 23rd of its kind conducted at the hospital, P.M.D. was suffering from end-stage heart failure, with a left ventricular ejection fraction of only 25%. The patient required extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and an intra-aortic balloon pump to maintain circulation. Following surgery, his condition improved significantly. He no longer experiences shortness of breath, while his left ventricular ejection fraction has risen to 65%, with biochemical and hematological indicators remaining stable.Earlier, the hospital’s Organ Transplant Centre received the organ donation wish of the family of M.D.T. who had sustained a severe traumatic brain injury in a traffic accident. Despite intensive treatment, the patient did not survive and was subsequently declared brain-dead by the hospital’s medical council. The hospital’s Organ Transplant Council then coordinated with the National Coordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation to identify suitable recipients.Using organs and tissues donated by the brain-dead donor, the hospital successfully carried out six transplant procedures, including one heart, one liver, two kidney, and two corneal transplants. All recipients have recovered well and have since been discharged from hospital.Among them, the 64-year-old liver transplant recipient has regained normal liver function and recovered well from surgery. The two kidney transplant recipients have shown marked improvement in renal function and returned to normal daily activities. Meanwhile, the two corneal transplant recipients have partially regained their vision after enduring long periods of visual impairment.Expressing profound gratitude to the donor and the donor’s family for their noble humanitarian gesture, Prof. Dr. Pham Nhu Hiep, Director of the Hue Central Hospital, said that their deed created life-saving opportunities for many others./.