Singaporean PM concludes official visit to Vietnam

During the trip, PM Lee came to the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh to pay tribute to the late leader of Vietnam.



The visiting leader had meetings with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and State President Vo Van Thuong. He attended the official welcome ceremony hosted by PM Chinh and joined his Vietnamese counterpart in holding the bilateral talks, witnessing the signing of cooperation documents, and participating in an official banquet. He also met with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



At those events, the Vietnamese leaders hailed PM Lee and the Singaporean delegation’s visit amid the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership. They described the visit as an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations.



PM Lee underlined that relations between the two countries have been flourishing and expanded to many new areas, adding Singapore attaches importance to the continued enhancement of ties with Vietnam.



On this occasion, the two countries signed seven cooperation documents.



As part of the visit, the two PMs and their spouses attended a Vietnam - Singapore investment promotion conference; met with outstanding students of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi; and engaged in a dialogue with prominent young leaders from both countries.



Besides, PM Lee also tried Hanoi’s cuisine and went for a stroll around Hoan Kiem Lake. The spouses of the two PMs visited Vun Art, a cooperative of disabled persons making items from fabric scraps, in Van Phuc ward of Hanoi’s Ha Dong district./.