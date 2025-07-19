Singapore trade event helps Vietnamese enterprises boost exports

Cao Xuan Thang, Trade Counsellor and Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, speaks at the festival (Photo: VNA)

The Trade Office of the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, in collaboration with the Singapore Fruits and Vegetables Importers and Exporters Association (SFVIEA), organised the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Festival 2025 on July 18, aiming to support Vietnamese enterprises in boosting exports and expanding access to international markets.

The festival brought together 11 Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exporters, along with several Vietnamese restaurants operating in Singapore. Participants showcased specialty agricultural products from Vietnam with strong potential for deeper entry into the island-state.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh said Vietnam takes pride in its dynamic agricultural sector, which has become one of the region’s leading exporters of fruits and vegetables. He described the festival as a meaningful trade promotion event that strengthens bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties and helps realise the economic cooperation contents of the Vietnam–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He further stated that this model of trade connection could be replicated for other Vietnamese product categories in the future.

Leong Der Yao, Deputy CEO of the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), highlighted the importance of the festival in reinforcing the two countries’ commitment to cooperation in the agri-food sector. He noted that the event fostered valuable commercial connections, created mutually beneficial trade opportunities, strengthened existing relationships, and reflecting Singapore’s sectoral commitments.

Tai Seng Yee, Vice President of SFVIEA, briefed participants on the demands of the Singaporean market, including quality requirements for imported fruits and vegetables, and highlighted local consumer preferences and dietary habits.

Participants pose for a group photo at the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Festival 2025. (Photo: VNA)

According to Cao Xuan Thang, Trade Counsellor and Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, Singapore serves as a key transshipment hub. Therefore, strengthening the presence of Vietnamese goods in this market can help Vietnamese businesses gain access to other regional markets.

The festival created a vibrant space for Singaporean businesses and Vietnamese exporters to connect. Local authorities and importers expressed high appreciation for a wide variety of Vietnamese produce, including durian, Hoa Loc and Cat Chu mangoes, lychee, longan, coconut, dragon fruit, banana, rambutan, guava, pomelo, mushrooms, and leafy vegetables.

The highlight of the event was the the culinary demonstrations which featured celebrity chefs Daniel Koh and Maya Yi, who selected fresh Vietnamese produce displayed at the event to prepare high-quality dishes and beverages for guests.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Tran Phuoc Anh described the collaboration between the Vietnam Trade Office and SFVIEA as an effective initiative to enhance trade ties across multiple sectors. He said that fruits and vegetables were selected as the initial area of cooperation due to their high potential, product diversity, freshness, quality, and competitive pricing, well-suited to Singapore’s market demands./.