Making news
Singapore Study Dream 2024 opens door to Vietnamese students
Held by the Vietnamese Youth Alliance in Singapore (VNYA) in partnership with a diverse range of educational institutions, the event built upon the success of its previous four editions, featuring a study abroad seminar and a series of one-on-one sessions.
The seminar delved into crucial topics such as study opportunities, employment prospects, financial aid, scholarships, curricula, learning environment, and culture at various Singaporean educational establishments. Meanwhile, the one-on-one sessions offered participants invaluable personal insights and experiences from students studying in Singapore.
Supported by sponsors like Singapore Management University (SMU), Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS), James Cook University Singapore (JCU), and Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), the event catered to Vietnamese students at all educational levels. From secondary school hopefuls to aspiring postgraduates, attendees explored options including pre-university preparatory and diploma courses, undergraduate and postgraduate studies.
As the event wrapped up, participants received an essential guidebook packed with detailed information about studying in Singapore, ensuring they left equipped with the insights needed to pursue their educational dreams./.