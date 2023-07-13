Significant accomplishments recorded in Vietnam-US relations

Since the normalisation of their relations, Vietnam and the US have together achieved significant accomplishments, President of the Vietnam-US Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong has affirmed at a July 12 gathering to mark the 247th anniversary of the US Independence Day (July 4, 1776-2023) in the southern Vietnamese metropolis.



In her remarks, Phuong said Vietnam is currently one of the US’s leading trade partners in the region, while the US has invested billions of dollars in addressing the Agent Orange contamination and other remaining war legacy issues in Vietnam.



These demonstrate that with perseverance and trust, the countries have truly become comprehensive partners, she stated.



Natella Svistunova, Cultural Attaché at the US Consulate General in HCM City, believed that the commemoration of the Independence Day is also an occasion to reflect on the shared values and foundations of the nations’ bilateral relationship and collaboration in addressing global issues that impact the existence and development of both in the future.



According to the diplomat, in recent times, Vietnam and the US have worked together to implement solutions to minimise the impact of climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and boost the development of renewable energy. In addition, their cooperation in healthcare, education, and security have been strengthened, with joint works in transnational crime prevention achieving encouraging results.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of the sides’ comprehensive partnership, which has been highlighted by the official visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Vietnam in April and the groundbreaking of the new US Embassy in Vietnam./.