Senior Party official visits, presents gifts to wounded, sick veteran soldiers in Nghe An

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presents gifts to wounded and sick veteran soldiers at Nghe An War Invalids Nursing Center. Photo: VNA

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on July 15 visited and presented gifts to wounded and sick veteran soldiers who are cared for at Nghe An War Invalids Nursing Center in the central province of Nghe An, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).Established on August 1, 2025 through the merger of two rehabilitation facilities which had operated for over five decades, the Nghe An War Invalids Nursing Centre is responsible for providing long-term care, medical treatment, rehabilitation and policy support for severely disabled war invalids and sick soldiers with a loss of working capacity of 81% or more.The centre currently provides care for 83 war invalids and sick soldiers, 18 relatives of revolution contributors, and five retired civil servants from Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces. Many of the veterans suffer from extremely severe injuries, including spinal damage resulting in paralysis, multiple limb amputations, blindness or traumatic brain injuries. Most of the sick soldiers are living with serious mental health conditions.Meeting with the war invalids, sick soldiers and their families, Tu expressed his deep gratitude on behalf of Party and State leaders for their sacrifices and contributions to the nation's independence and freedom.He praised the veterans for their resilience, optimism and determination in overcoming the lasting effects of war, describing them as inspiring examples for younger generations."The Party, State and people will forever honour and remember the immense sacrifices made by martyrs, war invalids and sick soldiers," Tu said.The leader stressed that over the past 79 years, the Party and State have consistently attached great importance to caring for people who rendered service to the revolution, noting that gratitude should be reflected not only through policies but also through the responsibility of authorities at all levels, organisations and every citizen.Tu also expressed his condolences over the recent deaths of two veterans at the centre earlier this year and asked Nghe An authorities to coordinate with the Ministry of Home Affairs to complete procedures to seek posthumous recognition of the two as martyrs.He highlighted the ongoing nationwide 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers, describing it as both an important political task and a sacred responsibility that reflects the Party and State's commitment to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.The official commended Nghe An authorities for effectively implementing preferential policies for people with meritorious service and acknowledged the centre's staff for their dedication despite challenging working conditions.He urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and provincial authorities to continue improving policies for war invalids, sick soldiers and other beneficiaries, while calling on the centre's staff to further enhance both the material and spiritual care provided to residents.On behalf of those receiving care at the centre, war invalid Pham Trong Song expressed appreciation for the visit, saying it reflected the Party and State's enduring concern for veterans and families of revolution contributors. He also thanked the centre's staff for their devoted care and support./.