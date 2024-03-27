Making news
Senior Party official receives DPRK guest
The Vietnamese Party official warmly welcomed the DPRK delegation to visit Vietnam from March 25 to 28 in the context that the two sides are looking forward to commemorating the 75th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations.
Mai congratulated the Party, government, and people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on achievements they have made since the WPK’s 8th Congress, expressing her belief that under the leadership of the Central Committee of the WPK, the country will achieve more successes in developing the economy and improving the people's lives.
She stressed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always attach importance to the traditional friendship and cooperation with their DPRK counterparts, and always remember and appreciate the support and solidarity of the DPRK for the national liberation and construction cause of Vietnam.
Highly valuing the results of the talks between the DPRK Party official and head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung, Mai mentioned some orientations for cooperation between the two sides in the coming time, including to continue enhancing the advisory role of the Commission for External Relations and the International Department of the two Parties in promoting the relations between the two parties and two countries.
For his part, Kim expressed his pleasure to witness Vietnam’s great socio-economic development achievements under the leadership of the CPV, with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the helm.
He affirmed that the Party and government of the DPRK always value and aspire to further develop the traditional friendship with Vietnam, which was founded and nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh and Chairman Kim Il Sung, and leaders of the two countries.
The DPRK is ready to work with Vietnam to implement the common perceptions reached by senior leaders of the two parties and countries, he stated./.