Senior Party official offers incense at Kim Lien, Dong Loc memorial sites

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien national special relic site in the central province of Nghe An. Photo: VNA

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on July 15 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien national special relic site in the central province of Nghe An and honoured fallen heroes at the national special historical relic site of Dong Loc T-junction in neighbouring Ha Tinh, ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).



At the Kim Lien site, Tu and accompanying delegates offered flowers and incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture who devoted his life to the revolutionary cause of the Party, the nation and the people, as well as to peace and social progress worldwide.



Earlier the same day, marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day, the 76th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnam's Youth Volunteer Force (July 15, 1950–2026), the 58th anniversary of the Dong Loc victory and the 58th anniversary of the sacrifice of 10 female youth volunteers at Dong Loc T-junction (July 24, 1968–2026), he laid a wreath and offered incense at the national youth volunteers memorial.



The memorial commemorates more than 4,000 youth volunteer martyrs from across the country. Tu also paid tribute at the graves of the 10 heroic female youth volunteers who lost their lives while carrying out their mission at Dong Loc T-junction.



Their sacrifice has become a lasting symbol of the courage and devotion of millions of Vietnamese young people who dedicated their youth and lives to the struggle for national liberation and reunification. The 10 heroines continue to be remembered by generations of Vietnamese people and friends around the world as enduring icons of the nation's revolutionary spirit and heroism./.