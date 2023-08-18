Second Vietnamese athlete wins ticket to Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

According to the Vietnamese shooting team’s coach Hoang Xuan Vinh, 23-year-old Thu Vinh ranked fifth in the women's 10m air pistol event with 579 points, only five points lower than the score of the first-ranking shooter.



As the two athletes ranked above her had previously won tickets to the Olympics, Vinh was eligible to be present at this tournament.



With this result, Thu Vinh became the second Vietnamese athlete to be able to compete at the Games, after cyclist Nguyen Thi That.



This honour was brought about by the gold medal that That had successfully defended at the 2023 Asian Road Cycling Championships in Thailand on June 12./.