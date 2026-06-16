Scientific evidence help build confidence on E10 biofuel: Experts

Purchasing E10 biofuel at a PetroVietnam Oil station in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

As Vietnam has officially introduced E10 biofuel nationwide, marking a new milestone in its clean energy development strategy, experts and vehicle manufacturers say concerns over engine durability, fuel consumption and vehicle compatibility have largely been addressed through scientific research and international experience.



Key step in green transition



According to Dao Duy Anh, Deputy Director of the Agency for Innovation, Green Transition and Industry Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam has been pursuing biofuel development for years as part of efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century.



Beyond its environmental benefits, E10 gasoline is expected to support the development of domestic value chains, from agricultural feedstock production and ethanol manufacturing to logistics and fuel distribution. The transition is also expected to strengthen national energy security by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.



E10 consists of 90% conventional gasoline and 10% ethanol, a renewable fuel produced from biological feedstocks such as cassava, sugarcane and corn.



Do Van Tuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Biofuels Association, noted that more than 65 countries and territories, representing around 97% of the world’s population, already use biofuels, with E10 being the most widely adopted blend. Major economies including the United States, Canada, Australia, Thailand, China and many European countries have used E10 for years as an effective tool to cut transport-related emissions.



From an energy security perspective, Bui Ngoc Bao, Chairman of the Vietnam Petroleum Association, said wider adoption of E10 could reduce gasoline dependence on fossil fuels by about 10%, helping improve national resilience amid increasingly volatile global energy markets.



Addressing consumer concerns



The most common concern among consumers is whether E10 affects vehicle engines. Questions about potential corrosion, fuel system damage and higher fuel consumption have circulated widely on social media.



Sayaka Arai, General Director of Honda Vietnam and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM), said such caution is understandable whenever a new fuel is introduced.



However, she noted that most motorcycles produced and sold in recent years have been designed and tested to operate with fuels containing up to 10% ethanol. Modern motorcycles, particularly those equipped with fuel injection systems, are fully compatible with E10 under normal operating conditions.



Regarding reports of harder starting or reduced performance after switching to E10, she explained that ethanol’s cleaning properties can loosen deposits accumulated in fuel systems over time, occasionally causing clogged fuel filters or injectors. Such issues are maintenance-related rather than evidence of engine damage and can be resolved through routine servicing.



Owners of older carburettor-equipped motorcycles, large-displacement bikes and specialised imported vehicles are advised to consult manufacturers’ recommendations regarding suitable fuel types.



Some consumers have also expressed concern that E10 may increase fuel consumption because ethanol contains slightly less energy than conventional gasoline. Technical experts, however, say any difference is minimal and unlikely to be noticeable in everyday use.



A 2024 study conducted by VAMM in cooperation with the Hanoi University of Science and Technology found that E10 had no adverse impact on engine starting performance or acceleration under normal operating conditions.



The research also showed that E10 can significantly reduce emissions of harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrocarbons (HC) due to more complete combustion. This is particularly important as major urban areas continue to face mounting air pollution challenges.



Gianluca Fiume, General Director of Piaggio Vietnam, confirmed that all Piaggio and Vespa models officially distributed in Vietnam are fully compatible with E10 and can operate without affecting engine performance or durability. The company’s i-Get and HPE engines remain compliant with both Vietnamese and European emission standards when using E10 fuel.



Experts stress that the most important factor is not whether motorists use E10 or conventional gasoline, but whether they use certified fuel and follow manufacturers’ maintenance schedules.



As Vietnam accelerates its green transition and promotes sustainable transport, E10 is increasingly seen as a practical solution to balance environmental objectives with the mobility needs of consumers.



Research findings and international experience suggest that most concerns about potential engine damage have already been addressed by scientific evidence, helping build confidence in the new fuel among motorists nationwide./.