Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Siemens promote training in semiconductor industry
The deal is based on advantages and expertise of the SHTP in personnel training in the industry, and the strengths of Siemens in software design, with collaboration activities to start this year.
Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Anh Thi, head of the SHTP Management Board, expressed his belief that the MoU will create opportunities for trainees to approach cutting-edge technologies in the design and verification of semiconductor IC designs, while building up experience in the high-tech sector.
SHTP sees personnel training as one of its key activities towards materialising the city’s target of developing the semiconductor chip industry, and turning itself into a science - technology and innovation urban area, and a new growth engine of the Southeastern region and the country at large, he added.
Established in 2002, SHTP currently has more than 162 valid investment projects, including many by multinational corporations.
Meanwhile, Siemens EDA delivers the world's most comprehensive portfolio of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and services./.