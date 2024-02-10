Russian students interested in learning about Vietnamese Tet culture

The Vietnam Club at the Moscow State Linguistic University (MGLU) of Russia has organized a special course, attracting most of the students of the Vietnamese language from universities in Moscow to discuss about “Tet” (the Lunar New Year) festival.



Because they have chosen a future career related to the Vietnamese language, learning about Vietnamese culture is something that Russian students are very interested in.



Topics related to the customs of home decoration, peach blossom and apricot blossom markets, making Chung (square sticky rice) cake, banh tet (cylindrical sticky rice cake), and lucky money to pray for good luck and health for grandparents, parents, and children during Tet are interesting cultural lessons for Russian students studying the Vietnamese language.



Currently, the Vietnamese language is taught widely in Russia. In the 2023-2024 school year, for the first time the Diplomatic Academy of Russia enrolled students majoring in the language./.