Running event raises funds for disadvantaged children

Mottainai Run, themed “Run for strong kids”, took place in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem pedestrian street on October 21-22, in a bid to raise funds for orphans and children affected by traffic accidents.

The event, in its 10th edition, attracted over 1,000 professional and amateur runners, including many foreigners, a 79-year-old woman and a 3-year-old kid.

As part of the event, a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of Mottainai Run was also held, with the participation of around 300 orphans and disadvantaged children from cities and provinces nationwide.

The Mottainai Bazaar also featured dozens of booths, lively activities and team-building games during two days.

On October 21, a music gala also took place at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc square.

After nine editions, the event held by the Women of Vietnam's newspaper, drew over 500,000 participants and benefited nearly 6,000 underprivileged children. It received a certificate of merit from the Japanese Embassy and and was awarded the Women's Creativity Prize in 2017.

Launched in May, the 2023 event was held under the auspices of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU), the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and the National Traffic Safety Committee.

It was also part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, the 93rd founding anniversary of the VWU and the 75th anniversary of the Women of Vietnam's newspaper./.