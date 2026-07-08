Runners to check in at Con Dao's first ever trail race

Con Dao Special Zone, an archipelago off the coast of Vietnam’s Southeast region. Photo: VNA

The tournament, on August 30 in Con Dao special zone, is jointly held to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the successful August Revolution, the National Day and the 50th anniversary of Sai Goon – Gia Dinh being honoured with the name of President Ho Chi Minh.At the press conference on July 6, the organisers announced four official distances of 6km, 12km, 25km and 50km and a free 3km run for supporters and tourists that will lead runners to check in at the best corners of the 76.71sq.km archipelago which operates as a special administrative region of Ho Chi Minh City after the recent administrative merger.Among the landmarks are Con Dao National Park, Wharf 914, Hang Duong Cemetery and Chua Mountain.Speaking at the conference, Cao Anh Minh, general director of Ho Chi Minh City TV, said: "This is the first trail running race to be held on Con Dao, and it will be broadcast live across all HTV channels and digital platforms."We believe this event will offer athletes unique experiences along coastal and forest routes, as well as a profound sense of connection to this heroic land."Through this, everyone will gain a deeper appreciation of the mission facing today's generation as we lead the country into a new era."He said the tournament is designed to give athletes opportunities to not only overcome their limit but also discover nature and history through the island's cultural and historic sites.They are also encouraged to visit the graves of national heroic martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery; interact with experts on sea turtle and dugong conservation.These activities contribute to creating a distinctive identity for the race, as sports are closely linked with traditional education and raising awareness about nature conservation.All are expected to be an emotionally enriching journey that fosters people's love for the homeland.The organisers also announced a partnership with a programme launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to provide care and support for children facing critical illnesses and difficult circumstances.Under the message 'Every step is an act of sharing' the race aims to mobilise social resources and provide these children with the means for medical treatment and education.At the same time, the organisers want to promote Con Dao as a destination rich in historical, cultural, and natural value, while also spreading a spirit of healthy, positive living and fostering green, sustainable tourism development to wide community./.