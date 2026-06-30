RoK partner supports Tay Ninh in UAV ecosystem development

Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh People's Committee Pham Tan Hoa speak at the meeting. Photo: VNA



The meeting was chaired by Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Pham Tan Hoa and attended by DTONIC VINA CEO Jeon Kyung Joo, representatives of VMEX Commodity Exchange JSC, and officials from relevant provincial departments.



Provincial leaders outlined Tay Ninh's investment climate and its orientation for advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. They also introduced the province's strategy for building a UAV ecosystem, together with mechanisms and policies as well as key projects under development.



The RoK is one of Tay Ninh's important foreign investors. Among more than 40 countries and territories investing in the province, it ranks second in the number of projects and fourth in total registered capital, with 298 projects worth more than 2.36 billion USD. Major RoK investors, including Lotte Foods, Songwol, CJ Agri, Cobi Logistics and Speed Vina, have contributed to the province's food processing, logistics and supporting industries.



The DTONIC VINA representative presented the firm's expertise and technology solutions in UAVs and AI while proposing a number of potential investment projects in Tay Ninh.



The two sides also discussed the application of UAV technology in high-tech manufacturing, logistics, smart agriculture, natural resource management, environmental protection, infrastructure monitoring, search and rescue operations, and border management.



Hoa welcomed DTONIC VINA's interest in supporting the province's development orientation focusing on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, particularly in UAVs, AI and other strategic technologies. He reaffirmed Tay Ninh's commitment to attracting investors with advanced technologies and proven expertise.



The Vice Chairman said the province views the development of a UAV ecosystem as a breakthrough to accelerate sci-tech development, innovation and digital transformation. It is closely linked with the development of high-tech industries, logistics, smart agriculture, natural resource management, environmental protection, infrastructure monitoring, search and rescue operations, and border management. Cooperation with international enterprises possessing advanced technologies and extensive expertise is expected to play a vital role in achieving these objectives, he noted.



The two sides agreed to continue exploring cooperation in several priority areas, including the establishment of an internationally accredited UAV testing, training and certification centre; development of an unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform and UAV monitoring system to support government oversight; implementation of workforce training and technology transfer programmes and promotion of UAV research and application in priority sectors; and development of an integrated complex for UAV research, manufacturing, assembly, testing and application in Tay Ninh.



To advance the proposed cooperation, the provincial Department of Science and Technology has been assigned to coordinate with DTONIC VINA in refining investment proposals and advising the provincial People's Committee on specific implementation plans in line with legal regulations and the province's development strategy.



The Tay Ninh Economic Zone Authority and relevant agencies will also study investment incentives and provide information on planning, infrastructure, land availability and other necessary conditions to support the company in conducting site surveys and exploring investment opportunities in the province.



Hoa urged DTONIC VINA to continue working closely with the Department of Science and Technology to develop detailed proposals on technology solutions, investment models, support requirements and implementation roadmaps for consideration by the provincial authorities./.