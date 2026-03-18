Rivers transformed into unique cultural spaces of Hue

River tourism activities in Hue. Photo: VNA

Rivers and canals that once served the Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial court have now been transformed into unique experiential spaces at the heart of Hue, a heritage city that is popular among domestic and foreign visitors.



Within the urban structure of the Hue Imperial Citadel lies a network of canals -locally known as “man-made rivers” - that encircle and run through the inner city.



The most significant are the Dong Ba and Ngu Ha waterways, artificial canals once used to transport food and goods into the imperial capital. Ngu Ha connects with the citadel’s defensive water system, passing landmarks such as Tinh Tam Lake and Tang Thu Pavilion, while the Dong Ba River - also called the Ta Ho Thanh moat - runs along the eastern ramparts, linking Dong Ba Market with the old quarters of Gia Hoi and Chi Lang before flowing to Bao Vinh, once a bustling trading port.



While the Huong (Perfume) River defines Hue as a riverside city, these canals create a quieter, more intimate landscape closely tied to local life.



According to Cung Trong Cuong, Director of the Hue City Institute for Development Studies, the Dong Ba–Ngu Ha system could offer a distinctive tourism experience, as the canals are well suited to river routes connecting heritage sites, historic neighbourhoods and daily urban life.



Vo Le Nhat, Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Xuan ward, said developing river tourism along tributaries of the Huong River will diversify tourism services and unlock underused potential in the citadel and old quarters, particularly cultural and culinary spaces. However, further investment in landscaping, lighting and visitor facilities is needed.



Beyond opening new sightseeing routes, waterways could provide an alternative gateway to the Imperial Citadel, where narrow streets and historic gates limit access for large tour vehicles.



Duong Cam Van, a guide at the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, said future boat routes would allow visitors to approach the citadel differently - travelling by water after visiting royal tombs and docking directly inside the heritage complex near traditional garden houses or heritage-style restaurants.



Reviving cultural spaces long left dormant



Before the 2000s, the Dong Ba River hosted floating communities, while Ngu Ha fell into neglect due to sedimentation and stagnant water. Restoration efforts began in the late 2010s and have recently accelerated, with dredging, embankment reinforcement and riverside walkways helping reintegrate the canals into urban life.



Reintroducing boats is not only about tourism expansion but also about reviving cultural spaces long “silted up” within the citadel. Tree-lined waterways, old houses behind ancient walls and Hue’s slow-paced lifestyle, together with traditional cuisine, could become key elements of visitor experiences.



River tourism may also reconnect cultural traditions, including classical opera performances staged along water routes.



Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of Hoa Chau ward People’s Committee, said river tours could create new opportunities for Bao Vinh old town, whose residents increasingly see development potential similar to Hoi An if managed appropriately.



Small family businesses, such as Ma Bakery in a riverside heritage house, already attract foreign visitors interested in traditional cake-making. Direct boat access from the city centre could further strengthen experiential tourism.



Under Hue’s inland waterway tourism plan, routes will connect heritage sites, craft villages and historic quarters from the Imperial Citadel to Bao Vinh, Thanh Ha and riverside communities along the Huong River.



Tran Thi Hoai Tram, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said Hue is pursuing a coordinated strategy including clean-energy electric boats, upgraded docks and experience-based routes linked to heritage and the night-time economy to extend visitor stays.



When the first electric boats begin operating along the Ngu Ha–Dong Ba route in this April, canals that once served the imperial capital are expected to become living cultural spaces within Hue’s evolving heritage city./.