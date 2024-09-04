Rice exports top 6.1 million tonnes in eight months

Revenue from rice exports reached nearly 3.85 billion USD, a year-on-year growth of 21.7%.

According to the MARD, along with the increase in output, the average rice export price in the period also rose about 14.8%, reaching 625 USD per tonne.

In the domestic market, prices of many types of rice in the Mekong Delta region remained stable last week compared to the previous week.

Specifically, prices in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang remained unchanged for popular varieties such as Dai Thom (fragrant rice) 8, OM 5451 and OM 18.

For retail rice, regular rice is priced from 15,000 VND (0.62 USD) to 16,000 VND per kilogramme, while long-grain fragrant rice is about 20,000 VND (0.80 USD) to 21,000 VND per kilogramme./.